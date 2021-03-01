LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rising pop sensation Jasmine Ortiz is making a name for herself in the music business after her latest music video received more than a million views.
Ortiz's music video, "Cherry on Top" is a fun bop and the video showcases the singer with blonde hair singing on the beach and in a diner. It has received 1.5 million views on YouTube so far.
Ortiz says she collaborated with a famous producer for the song.
"That was a collaboration with Trackdilla. He's worked with Post Malone, Tyga and a bunch of other artists signed under Dre London," Ortiz said. "It was amazing to collaborate with him, and I really see him as a mentor to me in the industry as a producer and a writer."
Ortiz is currently attending the University of Miami and is studying musicianship, artistry development, entrepreneurship and music business with minors in political science and songwriting.
You can download or stream her song, "Cherry on Top" on all streaming platforms
