LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Portland favorite Pok Pok Wing is leaving Las Vegas.
The eatery announced on Twitter that its time at Cosmopolitan's Block 16 Urban Food Hall will come to an end on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Pok Pok said in the posting that it was a "very fun ride, with great partners but it was a licensed deal that had an end date."
Hey Vegas - Our last day of service at Pok Pok Wing in @cosmopolitan_lv will be December 6th. It was a very fun ride, with great partners but it was a licensed deal that had an end date. Thanks for all your support and be sure to stop by before Sunday to get all the wings you can pic.twitter.com/W1TFWHptM9— pok pok (@pokpokpdx) December 1, 2020
Pok Pok was part of the Block 16 food hall since the area debuted inside Cosmopolitan on Aug. 31, 2018.
The Cosmopolitan provided the below statement on the departure of Pok Pok Wing:
We can confirm Pok Pok Wing’s departure from Block 16 Urban Food Hall. Pok Pok Wing’s last day of operation will be December 6, 2020.
Since its inception, the premise of Block 16 has remained true to a unique, urban food hall experience, showcasing an evolving roster of hand-picked foodie favorite restaurants from around the country. We are honored to have had Chef Andy Ricker’s distinctive concept as a part of Block 16’s inaugural class and express gratitude to the team for their hard work and commitment to the Block 16 vision. We look forward to unveiling an exciting, new culinary destination to Block 16, continuing the resort’s ongoing approach of dynamic, first-to-market restaurant concepts.
