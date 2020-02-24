Poison

Poison World Tour 2020

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Poison's original members Bret Michaels C.C. DeVille Bobby Dall, and Rikki Rockett are perform at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Friday, Sept. 4.

The concert will be part of Poison's world tour. 

The legendary band will perform some of their biggest hits for fans at the intimate venue with a show that will take them through the journey of their successful career in rock music. 

Ticket prices start at $59.95 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased online by clicking here

