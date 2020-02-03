LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pitbull returns to the valley April 22 with his "Get Ready Vegas" residency at Planet Hollywood.
The Grammy-winning artist will hit the city for the sixth consecutive year with performances at Zappos Theater.
Dates: April 22, April 24, April 25, Sept. 10-11.
Admission begins at $39 with shows beginning at 9 p.m.
Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT.
