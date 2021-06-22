LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Former Las Vegas headliner Pitbull will be returning to the stage during his joint tour with Iggy Azalea.
The duo will perform their biggest hits during their I Don't Know About You, But I Feel Good Tour on Sept. 18 at Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood, the same place where he once had his Vegas residency.
Earlier this week at a NASCAR event, Pitbull said, "I'm very excited to hit the road again, but more than anything I'm exciting to see those fans out there because I know people need it more than ever."
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
