LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pirate Fest, a family favorite annual event, is returning to Craig Ranch Park.
The festival includes pirates, mermaids, renaissance and faerie characters, and includes live entertainment, food and games. There's even whiskey tasting and a beer garden for adults.
One of this year's new events will be The Roman Gladius Show that will feature the Clydesdale horses and acrobatic riders battling it out.
COVID protocols will be followed for the outdoor event taking place on April 17-18.
All proceeds benefit Paradise Ranch Foundation which provides mental health services to local families in need.
Regular pricing is adult $15 each, children (ages 5 -11) and military and seniors: $10 each. Children 4 and under are free. To purchase tickets online or for more information, visit www.piratefestlv.com.
