LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson residents craving some doughnuts will soon be able to enjoy Pinkbox without having to get out of their vehicle.
According to a news release, Pinkbox Doughnuts will open its doors to a relocated Eastern store on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Pinkbox notes that this location, 10510 S. Eastern Avenue, will also feature its second-ever drive-thru.
The eatery currently has one other location with a drive-thru at 3990 E. Sunset Road in Las Vegas.
Along with the opening of the relocated Eastern store, the company says it is launching the Pinkbox Perks loyalty program.
According to the release, job opportunities are still available for the relocated Eastern store, with open positions including general managers, assistant managers, crew leaders, delivery drivers, baristas, doughnut makers, decorators, kitchen help and cashiers. Those interested in joining the Pinkbox team may apply at HR@pinkboxdoughnuts.com.
