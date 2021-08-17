LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A California-based restaurant group is bringing a 10,000-square-foot pickleball complex to The Bend development in southwest Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the concept, dubbed "Electric Pickle," the complex will include nine pickleball courts, a two-story restaurant with a patio and rooftop bar, three bars, cornhole and bocce ball courts and a lawn for live music, yoga classes and other group gatherings.
Paul Frederick, co-founder and chief development officer of Eureka Restaurant Group, "created Electric Pickle to capitalize on what has become America’s fastest growing sport." the release states.
The group is opening three pickleball-themed restaurants in Austin, Texas, Tempe, Arizona and Las Vegas set to open in 2022 and 2023.
Frederick estimates the restaurant will support roughly 150 jobs, according to the release. The nine courts have a capacity for 36 people at a time, while the complex can accommodate up to 700 people.
All reservations will be made online, up to two days in advance, and cost about $30 an hour.
Upon completion, The Bend, a retail project covering nearly 10 acres in southwest Las Vegas, will be 158,511 square feet, developers say.
