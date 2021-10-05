LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have you ever wanted to go glamping at the Grand Canyon and stay inside a Hello Kitty-themed luxury sky dome? Here's your chance.
Clear Sky Resorts opened its luxury "glamping" domes at the Grand Canyon earlier this year.
In addition to each dome having its own private bathroom, private deck, its own hammock, among other amenities, some of the domes are themed. The domes also have a panoramic window as well as a skylight.
According to the company, a handful of its 45 sky domes feature themes ranging from '80s arcade games, a pink "Hello Kitty"-inspired dome, British secret agent and galaxy-themed.
There's also a two-person 'Stairway to the Stars" dome which features a spiral staircase that takes you to a suspended bed hanging under the skylight.
The company also has a resort at Montana's Glacier National Park.
For more information, visit: clearskyresorts.com
