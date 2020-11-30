LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall is once again getting into the holiday spirit with the return of its "Winter Wonderland" display at Mystic Falls Park.
According to a news release, the free holiday-themed attraction at Mystic Falls Park is a tradition that goes back to 1994.
This year's holiday-themed attraction features all-new décor and more than 26,000 points of light. The display is available for visitors to enjoy through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
The release notes that families this year can experience the indoor atrium’s new theme, featuring animated teddy bears that have come to life and can be seen playing, dancing and decorating the park. The plush, animatronic bears were handmade this year by a family in Italy, and have traveled from Italy to Spain, Portugal, and across the United States to make it to Mystic Falls Park.
Among other features, the holiday display presents an 18-foot Christmas tree decorated with red and gold ornaments and 5,300 twinkling lights.
Families can also experience the park’s new holiday décor from home by tuning into the attraction’s live webcam at www.samstownlv.com/webcam.
