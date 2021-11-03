LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sam's Town announced Wednesday that it will once again feature its beloved Mystic Falls Winter Wonderland display for the holiday season.
According to a news release, Mystic Falls Park’s winter wonderland display features festive décor, more than 26,000 points of light and the return of its holiday laser light show.
The attraction will be available starting at sundown on Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
According to Sam's Town, the attraction dates back to 1994.
The display also features an 18-foot Christmas tree that's decorated with glistening red and gold ornaments and 5,300 twinkling lights, topped with a starburst tree topper.
The attraction offers a nine-minute laser light show. The laser light show features a variety of classic holiday songs, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Let It Snow,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Performances run every hour, between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.
The attraction also features animated teddy bears that can be seen playing, dancing and decorating the park. The plush, animatronic bears were handmade by a family in Italy, and have traveled from Italy to Spain, Portugal, and across the United States to make it to Mystic Falls Park, the release states.
Adding to the wintery experience, organizers say Mystic Falls Park will "make it snow in the Las Vegas desert" every night through the new year.
Those who can't visit in person can enjoy the experience at home via the attraction's live webcam: samstownlv.com/webcam.
