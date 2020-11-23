LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A star from Animal Planet's "Tanked" has listed his custom Las Vegas home for $2.7 million.
According to a news release, Brett Raymer, who starred in Animal Planet’s realty TV show "Tanked" as a co-host for 15 seasons, has listed his nearly 13,000-square-foot home for $2.7 million.
According to listing agent Melinda Harrington with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the three-story home features seven bedrooms, 11 baths, an 18-seat theater and a 3,000 square-foot indoor sports bar, complete with a billiard table, wet bar and memorabilia.
Among other amenities, the living room and downstairs master suite open to a resort-style backyard, featuring an expansive pool, acrylic hot tub, firepits, outdoor kitchen, pool-side sunken bar and panoramic views of the city lights.
Located in Summerlin, the home also features a large pond in the backyard and a custom fish tank built into the gourmet-style kitchen.
Harrington says the home is perched on the edge of the valley, allowing for "breathtaking 360-degree views of Lone Mountain and the Las Vegas Strip."
