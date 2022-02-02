LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With his sprawling Las Vegas Valley estate still on the market, rock legend Gene Simmons has announced he will now accept a new form of currency from perspective buyers: cryptocurrency.
The Kiss frontman's estate, located in the exclusive Ascaya community in Henderson, is currently on the market for $13,500,000.
Simmons initially listed the property in October at $14,950,000. A price reduction was announced on the property in December, bringing it to $13,500,000, which is where it sits currently.
According to a news release, the rock legend, who has been an early adopter of cryptocurrency, will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Uniswap, Polkadot, Litecoin, Aave, or Try, or a combination of those, for the purchase of the home.
“I have been an outspoken proponent of cryptocurrency from the beginning,” Simmons said in the release. “It is the future of money, and it just makes sense to offer interested parties the option of using cryptocurrency to purchase the estate.”
Expanding more than 11,000 square feet, Simmons' Southern Nevada home is described as a "modern desert mansion."
Listing agents Ivan Sher Group say the home is perched well above the Las Vegas Valley and sits on a nearly one-acre, two-parcel property with a private orchard adjacent to the house.
The mansion is comprised of three levels, including a lower-level basement, six bedrooms, eight baths and 11 attached garage spaces.
Among other amenities, the release notes that "most of the rooms throughout the home showcase expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and disappearing glass walls for a seamless indoor-outdoor experience, including in the kitchen where sliding pocket doors open to a covered outdoor kitchen and a direct view of the Strip."
For more information about the estate or to request a private tour, call 702-278-3222 or visit www.isluxury.com.
