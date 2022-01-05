LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip has announced a rooftop igloo experience for the winter season.
Through Feb. 27, Resorts World says guests can enjoy light bites and drinks as they take in stunning views of the Strip from private igloos on Rose Rooftop.
According to a news release, the property has teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to transform into a winter wonderland adorned with private igloos, festive décor, fire pits and Instagram-worthy photo ops.
Resorts World says the experience is available Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information and to make a reservation, visit zoukgrouplv.com/roserooftop
