LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Resort is getting into the holiday spirit this year with a "larger-than-life" gingerbread hotel designed to look like the property and a holiday-themed pop-up bar.
According to a news release, Red Rock's Bake Shop team created a nearly five-foot-tall by nine feet long gingerbread replica of the resort.
"With over 500 hours of labor and ten talented bake shop and carpentry team members putting the masterpiece together, the “Gingerbread Hotel” features all the details of the resort – just made of edible sweets," Red Rock said.
The property noted that it also has a life-size gingerbread house located in its Merry Crimson venue, "a seasonally-inspired, indoor, outdoor pop-up holiday bar" that debuts Nov. 27.
According to the property, Merry Crimson's "over-the-top holiday décor, iconic photo moments and menu of Instagram-worthy cocktails brings the North Pole straight to Summerlin – a setup so spectacular even Clark Griswold would approve."
As part of the festivities, guests visiting Merry Crimson will enter through an "enchanting tunnel of colorful lights and ornaments which, at the end, opens to a whimsical wonderland of holiday themed moments and vignettes filled with a candy cane swing set, a giant Santa Claus front and center, a fireplace for a real life elf on the shelf."
Merry Crimson's outdoor, poolside terrace features a lit wall with a display of blow up Santa and his reindeer landing on the venue's roof. Guests can enjoy fire pits, or heated cabanas and order a s’mores kit for roasting, the property said.
The venue also features a Moët champagne vending machine with proceeds benefiting Opportunity Village. Merry Crimson also severs up holiday-inspiried cocktails, including the "Drink Up Grinches" and the "Festive AF." The pop-up holiday bar is open to guests 21 years and over.
Red Rock provided the below by the numbers facts for its hotel-themed gingerbread house:
- 160 pounds of Chocolate
- 50 pounds of Sugar
- 40 pounds Rock Candy
- 2 pounds Edible Copper Paint
- 60 pounds Fondant
- 30 pounds Butter Cream Frosting
- 40 pounds Rice Crispy Treats
- 80 pounds of Modeling Chocolate
- 5 pounds Cocoa Nibs
- 5 pounds Praline Nibs
- Over 500 hours of time spent
Guests can make a reservation at Merry Crimson by visiting: redrockresort.com/eat-and-drink/merry-crimson
