LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pastry chefs at Red Rock Resort has put a creative touch on gingerbread creations by creating a replica of the iconic property.
According to a news release, the team from The Bake Shop has created a five-by-nine-foot gingerbread replica of Red Rock Resort.
The property says that the gingerbread hotel, which is themed "A White Christmas," is blanketed in a snowy icing and features details of the resort.
According to Red Rock, the masterpiece took 10 talented team members and more than 100 hours of detailed work to construct.
Some of the ingredients of the gingerbread creation include:
● 50 lbs of gingerbread
● 150 lbs royal icing
● 9 lbs of rice crispy treats
● 3 lbs isomalt
● 15 lbs of fondant
● 35 lbs sugar
● 25 lbs modeling chocolate
● 150 hours spent working on it by our team
