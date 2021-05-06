LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Resort is teaming up with the Vegas Golden Knights for its next themed pop-up dubbed Crimson at Knight.
According to a news release, Crimson at Knight will feature an immersive (21+) fan viewing experience with prime game viewing, "larger than life Golden Knights photo moments," food and beverage options and "unmatched 'Go Knights Go' energy."
On the heels of the recently clinched playoff spot, Crimson at Knight debuts Friday, May 7 and will run through July.
According to the release, fans will enter the space through the iconic Knight helmet down an ice hallway photo moment transporting them to a “Fortress” inspired atmosphere full of energy and the “Vegas Born” spirit.
Fans will also get to interact with a life-size Marc-Andre Fleury goalie photo opportunity, the release notes.
The venue opens on Friday, May 7 and will be open every Friday and Saturday starting at 6 p.m. and will also be open one hour prior to every Golden Knights game. Reservations are encouraged for guaranteed seating and walk-ins are welcome. Guests must be 21 or older to enter. Call 702.797.7873 for more information.
