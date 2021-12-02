LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An outdoor mall in Las Vegas has debuted outdoor dining pods for the fall and winter seasons.
According to a news release, located at Tivoli Village, the six greenhouse-like structures have room for four guests in each pod.
Tivoli Village says the pods provide a "pleasant, cozy space" where visitors can order takeout from some of the mall's restaurants and cafes, including:
- Ada’s Wine Bar
- El Dorado Cantina
- Leone Café
- PKWY Tavern
According to the venue, the outdoor dining pods are free to use and are available on a first-come, first-served basis daily from noon to 10 p.m.
