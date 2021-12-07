LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas restaurant is transforming into "The Nightmare Before Christmas" for the holiday season.
According to the restaurant, taco joint and speakeasy Mas Por Favor in Chiniatown has been completely taken over by Jack Skellington and crew to present "The Nightmare Before X-Mas" A Christmas Experience.
Not only has the restaurant brought the beloved movie to life with its extensive decorations, but it's also offering "Nightmare Before Christmas"-inspired food and beverages, including "Sandy Claus' Lobster Nachos" and "Zero's bones."
Mas Por Favor is also offering specialty cocktails served in Jack Skellington and Sandy cups.
FOX5' MORE team took a look inside the festive restaurant. Watch the video below:
Located at 3879 Spring Mountain Road, "The Nightmare Before X-Mas" A Christmas Experience will run through Dec. 29.
For more information, visit: masporfavorlv.com/events/nightmare-before-xmas.
