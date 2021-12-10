UPDATE (Dec. 10) -- A realtor representing Gene Simmons on the sale of his Henderson estate has confirmed that the musician has lowered the listing price on the property.
The Ivan Sher Group shared that the property is now listed at $13,500,000. The property was initially listed at $14.95 million.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Kiss frontman Gene Simmons has officially put his Las Vegas Valley estate on the market.
According to a news release, the legendary rock icon has listed his Southern Nevada home for $14,950,000.
Located in Henderson's prestigious Ascaya community, the sprawling desert mansion features breathtaking panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley and the Strip.
According to a news release from listing group the Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, the home, which expands more than 11,000 square feet, is perched well above the valley and sits on a nearly one-acre two-parcel property, featuring a private garden with walking trails adjacent to the house.
The release states that the estate features three levels, including a lower-level basement, six bedrooms, eight baths and 11 attached garage spaces.
For more information about the estate or to request a private tour, call 702-278-3222 or visit www.isluxury.com.
