LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the start of spring just around the corner, the Bellagio has debuted its new display in the Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip.
Dubbed “Springtime Celebrations Around the World," the display represents springtime celebrations in The Netherlands, England, Thailand and the United States.
According to a news release, an abundance of blooming spring flowers, cherry blossom trees, hummingbirds and whimsical butterflies fill the Conservatory, representing growth, resilience and the dawning of a new season.
The Bellagio said that as guests enter the Conservatory, they will arrive in England, where the West Bed pays homage to the famed Chelsea Flower Show.
The South Bed features a recreation of the Keukenhof Festival in Holland, Netherlands, according to the release.
In the East Bed, the journey continues, this time to the United States, represented by the Cherry Blossom Festival held annually in Washington D.C.
The property says that the North Bed pays tribute to Thailand’s Songkran Water Festival, a celebration where people take to the streets and splash water on each other, purifying themselves for the beginning of the Buddhist New Year.
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Springtime Celebrations Around the World” will be on display through May 22, 2021.
