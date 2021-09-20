LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip is transporting guests through a magical forest as part of its new autumn display.
According to a news release, the new display, dubbed "Deeper Into the Woods," transports guests for an "enchanting journey through a magical forest filled with playful woodland creatures and one-of-a-kind artistic floral arrangements."
“As guests embark on their journey Deeper Into the Woods, a fairytale-like adventure inspires transformation and reflection at each turn,” said Libby. “Our fall display is designed to be a fully immersive experience through delightful visuals, scents and sounds that give guests the familiar warm and cozy autumn feeling.”
Featuring bright-colored floral mushroom topiaries, towering ginkgo trees, festive foliage and whimsical dragonflies dancing overhead, guests can enjoy the fall display through Nov. 1.
MGM Resorts provided the following by the numbers on the autumn display:
- 59,950: Total number of fresh-cut carnations used on the mushrooms
- 19: Number of mushrooms
- 7 feet: Diameter of largest mushroom
- 8,730 pounds: Total weight of pumpkins used in the display
- 2,000: Number of Chester Fern border plants used in the display
- 838 pounds: Weight of largest giant pumpkin used in the display
- 1,998: Number of ivy plants used in the border of the beds
- 97: Team members involved in the display’s assembly
- 44: Types of flowers, shrubs and trees used in the display
- 40: Number of illuminated acorns
- 18: Number of floral mushrooms
- 10: Number of flickering dragonflies
- 6: Number of friendly foxes
- 6: Number of dazzling ladybugs
- 5: Number of lively hedgehogs
- 4: Number playful grizzly bears
- 3: Number of perky prairie dogs
- 3: Number of enchanted fairies
- 2: Number of resourceful squirrels
