LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock band Phish is coming to Las Vegas not for one, but four shows.
The band will hit the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena during Halloween weekend from Oct. 28-31.
That's coming off the tail end of their tour.
They will perform some of their most well-known songs for the crowd like "Reba" and "You Enjoy Myself."
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online here.
