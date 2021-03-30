LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas headliner and magician Penn Jillette is continuing to give back to our community and is preparing for his big return to the stage.
Penn & Teller are once again serving as the grand marshals for the Aid for AIDS of Nevada Walk & 5K. This will be the first time in 31 years the event is going virtual.
Jillette says unlike other events, they had no choice but to hold the event virtually instead of rescheduling it for later in the year.
"There's so many problems now with COVID and people who are suffering with HIV/AIDS who really do need the money right now," Jillette said. "We hope people can do it virtually, and we can make some money."
The event is happening on April 11, and people are encouraged to walk or run to raise money for AFAN. To register, click here.
Jillette also said he's ready to get back to his magic show, which returns on April 22, at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.
"Teller and I have been working together almost everyday, coming up with more new tricks than we've ever had," Jillette said.
He says the audience can expect at least six new tricks that they've never performed when the show returns.
Tickets for Penn & Teller's show go on sale April 2. You can purchase them by clicking here.
