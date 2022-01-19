FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, trees line the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The purchase by a California-based Native American tribe of a casino resort just off the Las Vegas Strip is being seen as a milestone in the evolution of Indian casinos in the city at the center of U.S. gambling. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced recently it will buy the Palms Casino Resort for $650 million. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)