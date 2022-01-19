LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have fond memories of visits to the Ghostbar at the Palms in Las Vegas? Here's some good news... The property is bringing the iconic bar back.
According to a tweet Tuesday night, when the Palms reopens in the spring, the property will also reopen the iconic Ghostbar.
The tweet notes that Ghostbar is "long known for offering some of the best views of the Las Vegas Strip."
It’s Coming Back! Everybody’s favorite, long known for offering some of the best views of the Las Vegas Strip. Ghostbar will make its return high atop @Palms when the property reopens in spring. Stay tuned for details. @vegas #Ghostbar pic.twitter.com/70TTCOR8CV— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) January 19, 2022
The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board in December to license and operate the casino.
Station Casinos closed the doors on the Palms in March 2020.
Cynthia Kiser Murphey, general manager of the off-Strip property, told casino regulators in December that she hopes to bring back up to 600 of nearly 1,200 former workers when the resort reopens in the spring. No date has been announced.
