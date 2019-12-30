Padma Lakshmi had the perfect response to being confused for Priyanka Chopra

Padma Lakshmi had a brilliant response after being confused for actress Priyanka Chopra.
The blatant mix up happened over the weekend, when The New Yorker tagged an Instagram photo of Lakshmi as Chopra in a post featuring celebrities' favorite cartoons from the magazine.
Lakshmi posted a screen shot of the since deleted error, with a caption intentionally tagging The New Yorker as The New York Daily News.
"Thank you to the illustrious '@nydailynews' for the shout-out. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #justindianthings."
CNN has reached out to The New Yorker for comment.
