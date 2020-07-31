LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owners of the Instagram-worthy Las Vegas restaurants Cafe Lola and Saint Honore have opened up their newest creation: A secret pizza restaurant.
Dubbed "Pizza Anonymous," the pizza spot is the latest venture from Alexandra Lourdes and Lin Jerome.
Sharing the same address of their Saint Honore eatery, 9460 W. Flamingo #115, Pizza Anonymous is hidden inside the restaurant. In order to enter the secret pizza spot, guests will need to locate the little slice of pizza on the door.
The duo said Pizza Anonymous is available for takeout, delivery and patio seating.
The eatery is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit instagram.com/ilovepizzaanonymous for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.