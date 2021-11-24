LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An annual holiday tradition in the Las Vegas Valley is set to open for the season on Friday.
According to a news release, Opportunity Village on Friday will kick off the 30th annual Magical Forest with a tree lighting ceremony.
According to organizers, "the Magical Forest is a winter wonderland filled with millions of sparkling lights, exciting rides, great food and endless holiday cheer."
Magical Forest's website notes that visits with Santa will be available on the dates and times listed below. Photos will cost $25:
5:30 p.m - 8:30 p.m.
November 28; December 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23
5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
November 26, 27; December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, 26, 27
After being closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Magical Forest will run from Nov. 26 through Jan. 20, 2022. It opens nightly at 5:30 p.m.
The attraction is closed on Christmas Day.
Visit opportunityvillage.org/what-we-do/events/magical-forest for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.