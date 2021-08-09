LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lovers of spooky season are in for a treat as Opportunity Village announced that its annual HallOVeen event will return in October.
Opportunity Village's family-friendly Halloween event will take place Oct. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-31.
The organization canceled both its HallOVeen event and the Magical Forest holiday experience in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visit HallOVeen.com to purchase tickets.
