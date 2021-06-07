LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The circus is back in town!
Cirque Mechanics is presenting it touring production, 42ft - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels on the lawn at Las Vegas Ranch on Friday, June 18, 8:00pm and Saturday, June 19, 5:30pm*(Sensory Sensitive) and 8:00pm.
This comes after Cirque Mechanics' success of its Drive-N-Dine show in April.
20 percent of every ticket sold will be donated to benefit Collaboration Center Foundation and their mission to service individuals and their families living with Intellectual, Developmental and Physical Disabilities.
Families can bring their own food picnic style or buy food on site.
Ticket prices range from $49 to $70. They can be purcahsed online here.
