LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grammy nominated and multi-platinum-selling band OneRepublic is taking over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this Labor Day Weekend.
The band will play an exclusive two-night engagement on Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5, marking the first shows back at the venue this year.
Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can purchase them online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.