LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Las Vegas headliner Olivia Newton-John is auctioning some of her most iconic costumes including her "Grease" leather pants and jacket for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.
Besides the iconic jacket and pants, other items from "Grease" and costumes from "Xanadu" and and Newton-John's 80's music video "Physical" will also be auctioned off by Julien's Auctions later this fall.
"Yes we got the jacket and pants from 'Grease.' That is so exciting, because I've been wanting to auction for many years, and I know it's a perfect time because the 40th anniversary. I'm really excited hope some billionaire will buy it for his daughter or granddaughter," Newton-John joked.
But that's not the only way Newton-John is helping raise money and awareness for her cancer center. She's also hosting a global walk that anyone can take part in.
"People can become global walkers and walk wherever they are in the world. England is kind of wonderful. They cover a little walk and then raise the money to account to support the center and it makes it easy for people," Newton-John said.
Newton-John's Cancer Wellness & Research Centre has been a leading treatment and research institute. Newton-John has been in her third battle with breast cancer, but said she's feeling great and has always helped other patients through her center in her native Australia.
To register for The Wellness Walk and Research Run visit https://www.wellnesswalkresearchrun.com.au/.
To learn more about Newton-John's auction, visit https://visitnewbridgesilverware.com/olivia-newton-john-to-visit-newbridge-silverware.
