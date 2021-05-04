LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Country band Old Dominion will perform in Las Vegas for two nights.
Old Dominion will take the stage at The Chelsea theater at The Cosmopolitan on November 5 and November 6.
After emerging on the country music scene in 2014, Old Dominion has had 8 number one singles, surpassed a billion streams and earned multiple platinum and gold certifications.
Tickets start at $35 and go on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. (PT). You can buy them online by clicking here.
