LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary rock band Nine Inch Nails will bring its new U.S. tour to Las Vegas.
Nine Inch Nails will perform at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on September 15, 2022. It's just one stop on their Cold and Black and Infinite tour.
Tickets start at $55 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
