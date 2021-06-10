LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A "Rugrats"-themed escape room is headed to Las Vegas.
The beloved 90s attraction will be held at The Forum Shops inside Caesar's Palace from June 18-Jan. 22.
"Growed" up guests will discover how bigger kid Angelica has tricked the babies by hiding their favorite toys.
"Players will 'baldly go where nobaby’s every gone before' with Tommy and the gang in a race against the clock to track down their beloved toys and save playtime before Grandpa Lou wakes up from his nap to discover them outside the playpen. Otherwise, they will be scooped up and toyless – maybe forever!" the company said in a release.
Along with in-person games, the escape room will also offer virtual experiences.
The escape room arrives in honor of the show's 30th anniversary.
For more information, visit: https://theescapegame.com/Rugrats.
