LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- You can catch Nick Lachey as a judge on the new FOX singing competition "Alter Ego."
He talked to MORE FOX5 at the iHeart Festival about why it's unlike anything you've ever seen.
Lachey said, "You know, I'll be honest. I went into the whole experience not really knowing what to expect and to be even more honest, a little skeptical kinda how this technology would converge with the talent and I was blown away. You have to see it to believe it and you have to watch it. I'm so excited to finally have it premiere so everyone can see sort of how this technology combines with this talent and how it all comes together in a really special way on TV."
"Alter Ego" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. (PT) only on FOX5
