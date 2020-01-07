LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Entertainer Nick Cannon has announced he's bringing his popular MTV Wild 'N Out Live to Las Vegas.
As part of a U.S. tour, MTV Wild 'N Out Live will visit the Mandalay Bay Events Center on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, April 4 at 8:30 p.m.
Fans can expect stand-up routines by their favorite Wild ‘N Out cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee (lineup varies by city), as well as live music performances from some of today’s hottest artists, according to a news release.
Each night Nick Cannon and the cast will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild 'N Out’s most popular games. The tour will bring together a comedy, variety and game show all in one to fans of the improv/competition show.
Tickets ranging in price from $29.95 to $299.99 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. PST at axs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.