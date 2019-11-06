LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Singer Niall Horan is bringing his tour to Las Vegas on May 16, 2020.
Niall Horan's Nice to Meet Ya tour will stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 16 with special guests Lewis Capaldi & Fletcher.
The former One Direction member released his new single "Nice to Meet Ya," which has already been played from more than 35 million combined global streams.
Tickets for Horan's concert start at $29.50 and go on sale on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased by clicking here.
Online ticket purchases for U.S. shows come with one physical CD copy per ticket order. After ticket purchase, individuals will receive an additional email in the coming weeks with instructions on how to redeem album.
