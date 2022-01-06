LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Football League (NFL) and Legends, announced the opening of NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa, an NFL-themed store at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.
NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa will offer exclusive fan gear across all 32 clubs, the League, NFL events and special collaborations with celebrities and local designers. The store will also become a leading destination for unique fan experiences including special product launch events and NFL player and talent appearances.
Visa will prove digital payment at the store, and when using a Visa contactless card, fans will also be able to a first-of-its-kind RFID-enabled check-out option.
NFL Las Vegas presented by Visa is set to open on January 15 at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.
