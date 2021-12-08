LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is opening a restaurant concept on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, Smith announced Tuesday plans for Emmitt's Las Vegas, a 30,000- square-foot restaurant and event venue overlooking the Strip.
The release states that Emmitt's will offer a high-end, fine dining experience on the first level and a second level that will host a multi-function area called "The Deck," which can accommodate watch parties, live concerts, and other private and corporate events. This second level, according to the release, will also house "The Player's Lounge," a viewing space to watch sports and events during the day with the ability to convert into Club 22 in the evenings as an exclusive Ultra Lounge.
Smith provided the following comment on the project:
I am excited to be in partnership with such innovative business leaders to create an exceptional space that will bring excellent food, unforgettable events and a high-spirited atmosphere to the legendary Las Vegas Strip. We are working diligently to ensure this extremely versatile venue will create lasting memories for all those who walk through our doors.
Emmitt's Las Vegas is set to open in spring 2022. For more information, visit www.emmitts.com.
