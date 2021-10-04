LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New Kids On The Block have announced their new Mixtape Tour 2022 with some other legendary and nostalgic acts.
New Kids On The Block will perform some of their biggest hits like, "Step By Step," "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" and "Please Don't Go Girl."
Joining them on stage will be rap duo "Salt-N-Pepa, R&B female trio En Vogue and British singer-songwriter Rick Astley.
The Mixtape Tour 2022 will stop at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Tickets start at $29.95 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
