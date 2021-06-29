LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new immersive experience on the Las Vegas Strip is opening this fall, and creating dozens of jobs for valley neighbors.
FlyOver is being described as immersive flight-ride experience, meant to take guests on a multi-sensory adventure over the American West’s most iconic locations and natural wonders.
FlyOver, which will be located next to the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard, is currently hiring for more than 100 positions..
Full-time and part-time positions include the following:
- Guest Experience Supervisor
- Ride Operators
- Ticketing Agents
- “Flight Guides,” who serve as ushers for the experience
- Retail Associates
- Bartenders
You can apply through pursuitcollection.com or Indeed.com. Additionally, FlyOver will be participating in the Clark County Summer Job Fair on July 9 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall.
If you plan to attend, the company asks that you bring a resume with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.