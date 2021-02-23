LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An estimated 92 million Americans suffer from cardiovascular disease.
February is American Heart Month, and MORE sat down with a registered dietician from Health Plan of Nevada, Carolyn Schut, to get health tips that can help decrease the risk of heart disease.
She said the best heart-healthy foods to incorporate in your lifestyle include vegetables, omage-3 fatty fish, fruit, grains and legumes, nuts, and seeds.
Also, Schut recommends trying at least one meatless meal per week when following a heart-healthy diet.
