LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum has announced it's Artist in Residence is debuting an exhibit to the public on Friday, February 11.
The exhibit is called "Simulations of the Sacred" by artist Gabriel Barcia-Colombo, located at Juhl Las Vegas.
It will bring together digital technology, neon, and Mexican folk art to explore themes of reality, technology, and memorialization. It will create a series of sculptures inspired by the signs on the Neon Museum's collection.
"Simulations of the Sacred" is opening on February 11 with a public reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Barcia-Colombo. The exhibit is free to the public Thursday through Saturday from February 12 through February 26 from noon to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.