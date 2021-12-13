LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum is reimaging some of its spaces including the north gallery and the entrance to "Brilliant!"
The immersive show underwent its most significant update yet to its music and video presentation. The new iteration of the show includes an expanded playlist, remastered video, interactive educational components and its been renamed "Brilliant! Jackpot."
"I think its very important to be able to see these things in person, the technology blending with the historical preservation of all of it," said Craig Winslow, the creator of "Brilliant!"
"Its something really special to see these completely broken relics come back to life in a special way," Winslow said.
The museum worked with local artists to add the “Las Vegas Luminaries” mural on the area’s south wall to pay tribute to the diverse communities and lesser-known individuals who have significantly impacted Las Vegas cultural history.
The updated space opens to the public on Dec. 14.
