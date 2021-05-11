LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum is opening entries for its 2021 National Artist Residency.
The program will span six weeks from Oct. 25 - Dec. 5.
The program is designed to expand the museum's collection while giving an artist the opportunity to create new pieces and work in an unconventional setting.
The artist may work in digital, performance, or visual arts.
The Neon Museum will provide the selected candidate with:
- $2,500 stipend
- Up to $3,000 materials
- $800 travel allowance
- Living accommodations for four weeks at Juhl, a high-rise condominium tower in downtown Las Vegas
- A 1,000-square-foot studio space inside the museum
- Access to the museum's sign collection and archives
Public programming includes an educational workshop, an artist talk at the beginning of the residency to introduce the artist’s work to the community, and a studio open house to showcase the final project inspired by the museum collection at the end of the residency.
Artists will be requested to contribute a piece of art to the museum at the end of the residency.
Applications are due July 11. For more information visit: https://www.neonmuseum.org/education/artists-in-residence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.