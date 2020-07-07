LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum is now offering a 360-degree virtual tour of the boneyard, offering guests an "indefinite" at-home experience for $10.
The tour includes views of the Hard Rock Café Guitar, exhibits from Tim Burton's "Lost Vegas" series and the Stardust letters.
"This virtual tour was created with a worldwide audience in mind," Neon Museum President and CEO Rob McCoy said in a statement. "With travel limited for the foreseeable future, enjoying an immersive visit to The Neon Museum, with all its spectacular sign design and history, makes an entertaining and educational diversion for people of all ages."
The online experience will include pop-up learning opportunities with videos and text, providing a history of exhibits for neon enthusiasts.
The Neon Museum reopened May 22 for in-person tours, after months of shutdown caused by COVID-19 concerns.
