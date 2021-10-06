LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum has acquired the famous Planet Hollywood Restaurant sign.
The sign originally rotated on a column pedestal in from of the Caesars Palace Forum Shops and Colosseum.
The sign is currently being assessed for conversation and display plans.
“Acquiring the Planet Hollywood sign continues to enhance the amazing collection of signs that trace the history and pop culture of Las Vegas” said Roger Thomas, member of The Neon Museum’s collection committee. “Both the museum staff and collections committee are honored to have received this iconic sign that will now be carefully reviewed to determine how best to display it.”
The sign’s core metal structure weighs 12,000 lbs.
The sign was originally installed in 1994. It is comprised of a variety of components including neon, incandescent lightbulbs, metal, and fiberglass.
