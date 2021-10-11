LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum announced that the attraction will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11 due to high winds.
In a post shared on Facebook, the museum said "As our guests and staff’s safety is of the utmost importance, The #NeonMuseumLasVegas will be closed today, Oct 11, due to the high wind alert."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.