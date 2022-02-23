LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A first-of-its-kind restaurant guide and reservation app has launched in Las Vegas.
Dubbed Neon Feast, the app, which was created by local author and journalist Al Mancini, puts Las Vegas restaurant suggestions and reservations right at your finger tips.
According to a news release, developers say Neon Feast differs from existing crowdsourced restaurant review apps because only carefully selected experts can contribute to the platform
The "all-star" curated panel includes prominent local and national food writers, local chefs, and foodies who were invited without compensation to share restaurants they would recommend to friends and family.
Developers note that restaurants can't "buy-in" to be included on the app. However, premium features are offered to allow restaurant's to add reservation buttons, one-touch Uber calls and other elements.
The app allows customers to utilize searchable filters and lists that include cuisine types, neighborhoods, date night spots, late-night dining and breathtaking views amongst others.
"Traditional dining guides are outdated before they ever get to print, and crowdsourced apps don't distinguish sincere reviews from vindictive ones," said Mancini. "Neon Feast avoids all the headaches and basically puts the experts in the palm of your hands."
The app is available for download through app stores for both Apple and Android
